Movie about Sean Payton coaching at Liberty drops on Netflix

Home Team, a new movie based on Sean Payton’s one season coaching at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, dropped last week on Netflix.

The family-friendly comedy stars Kevin James as the former New Orleans Saints head coach who was suspended from the NFL for one year in 2012 due to the “Bountygate” scandal, in which Saints staff offered payments to defensive players for hits that removed opposing players from the game. While he was suspended for not preventing the illegal transactions, Payton wound up the offensive coordinator for his son’s middle school football team at Liberty Christian as he hoped to reconnect with his kids, according to Netflix.

The movie also stars Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider and Jackie Sandler. Click here for more information.