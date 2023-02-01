Lewisville restaurant highly ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Spots list

Motor City Pizza in Lewisville was recently ranked as one of the best pizza joints in the country by Yelp, the popular restaurant review app.

“We searched all through the U.S. and Canada to find the best spots to savor a slice, whether you prefer thin-crust or deep-dish, red or white sauce, dozens of toppings or just a dusting of cheese,” the Yelp blog post says.

Motor City Pizza — the lauded Detroit-style pie shop at 1425 FM 407, Suite 600 — was the highest ranked Texas restaurant on the Yelp list, coming in at No. 16. It’s the only Denton County restaurant on the list, and one of three in North Texas.

“Detroit-style pizza finds a new home outside of the DFW Metroplex,” the Yelp writer says. “Owner Greg Tierney grew up in Michigan, and has been working in restaurants since he was 15-years-old. Motor City Pizza originally launched in October 2020 as a ghost kitchen, before finding an official storefront around a year later. Yelpers recommend starting your meal off with an order of their “almost legendary” Potato Chip Chicken Strips. Motor City bakes its pizzas in traditional, blue steel pans – the same way Detroiters have been making pizza since 1946.”

Click here to see the Yelp list in full.