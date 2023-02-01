Bed Bath & Beyond closing distribution center, store in Lewisville

Bed Bath & Beyond this week announced that it is closing another 87 stores, including the one in Lewisville, as well as a distribution center in Lewisville, according to reports.

The struggling home goods retailer in 2016 leased the 800,000-square-foot warehouse in Lewisville to be an e-commerce center. The Dallas Morning News reported this week that the company is closing the distribution center this spring, eliminating 374 jobs.

Bed Bath & Beyond is also closing 87 stores as it appears headed for bankruptcy. Two North Texas stores — one in Plano and the one at 420 East FM 3040 in Lewisville — are on that list. The company plans to close them in the next several weeks, CNN reported.

The Bed Bath & Beyond store in Flower Mound, 6101 Long Prairie Road, Suite 200, appears safe, for now.