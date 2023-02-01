Local district cancels school Thursday, more closures expected

Northwest ISD on Wednesday morning was the first school district serving southern Denton County to announce that it has canceled school on Thursday, and more are expected to make similar announcements.

All Northwest ISD schools and facilities will remain closed Thursday, said the district, which has not held classes yet this week. As of noon Wednesday, the other local school districts have not publicly announced whether they will be open Thursday, but with the hazardous travel conditions and more freezing rain in the forecast, they are expected to announce those decisions soon, and this story will be updated when they do. Most local government facilities are also expected to remain closed Thursday.

Most of North Texas, including Denton County, is currently under an Ice Storm Warning that will expire at 6 a.m. Thursday. The weather service says a half-inch of ice accumulation on trees and power lines is possible Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning. Temperatures are not expected to get above the freezing point until Thursday.

“Prepare for tree limb breakage and localized power outages in this region, in addition to hazardous or impossible travel conditions,” the weather service said.

Residents are urged to stay home through Thursday morning. Roads are slick, especially in neighborhoods and side streets, and it is much too easy for vehicles to crash or get stuck. Slippery streets are expected to get worse before they get better.