Ice Storm Warning issued for Denton County; travel ‘nearly impossible’

The National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon issued an Ice Storm Warning for the western half of North Texas, including Denton County.

The entire area is currently under a Winter Storm Warning. The Ice Storm Warning goes into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday, and will expire 24 hours later. The weather service says a half-inch of ice accumulation on trees and power lines is possible Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning. Temperatures are not expected to get above the freezing point until Thursday.

“Prepare for tree limb breakage and localized power outages in this region, in addition to hazardous or impossible travel conditions,” the weather service said.

Residents are urged to stay home through Thursday morning. Roads are slick, especially in neighborhoods and side streets, and it is much too easy for vehicles to crash or get stuck. All local school districts and most local government facilities are closed Tuesday and Wednesday, and trash/recycling pickup schedules have been delayed or canceled.