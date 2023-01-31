Bartonville creates Special Events Advisory Committee

The Bartonville Town Council this month adopted a resolution to create a Special Events Advisory Committee.

The new committee will advise and make recommendations to the council for the planning and execution of a celebration of the town’s 50th anniversary of incorporation, to take place in October, according to a town news release. The committee will also advise on other events as deemed necessary by the council.

The committee will be comprised of four Bartonville residents appointed by Town Council, as well as two Town Council members.

To apply, complete this application by Feb. 10. Town Council will make appointments at its Feb. 21 meeting.