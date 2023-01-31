Local district cancels school on Wednesday

Northwest ISD is the first, and likely not the last, district serving southern Denton County to announce that school is canceled on Wednesday.

All local schools and most local government facilities are closed Tuesday due to the icy road conditions. The National Weather Service has extended its Winter Storm Warning through 6 a.m. Thursday, saying road conditions are not expected to improve until late Wednesday.

Because of the inclement weather and slippery streets, Northwest ISD announced late Tuesday morning that all of its schools and facilities will remain closed Wednesday. Other local districts have not yet announced whether they will hold school on Wednesday.

Check back for updates on other closings.