Winter Storm Warning extended

The National Weather Service has extended its Winter Weather Warning for Denton County and the rest of North Texas.

The Winter Weather Warning began at noon Monday and was originally set to expire at noon Wednesday. The weather service, however, has extended the advisory to 6 a.m. Thursday because periods of freezing rain and sleet are expected through Thursday morning, and will continue to to worsen roadways.

Residents are urged to stay home if at all possible Tuesday and Wednesday. The roads are slick and there have been tons of reports of car crashes and vehicles losing control. If you must drive, go slow and take extra precautions. Road conditions are not expected to change until Wednesday afternoon, when they are expected to begin slowly improving.