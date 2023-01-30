Monday, January 30, 2023
Christian Brothers Automotive opens shop in Argyle

By Mark Smith
Christian Brothers Automotive opened a new full-service maintenance and repair shop last week along Hwy 377 in Argyle.

Under the ownership of local residents Robert and Cindy Lowe, the Argyle shop is located at 205 Stella St., and is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The shop offers a variety of professional auto care services from simple upkeep and extensive repairs to preventative maintenance, according to a company news release.

“I was fortunate enough in my previous career to be in a guest-facing role, where I enjoyed interacting with members of my community on a daily basis. That’s why I was so drawn to Christian Brothers Automotive’s people-first approach to car repair,” Lowe said. “I’m looking forward to providing seamless automotive care to my friends and neighbors in the Argyle community.”

Prior to opening Christian Brothers Automotive in Argyle, Lowe had a 25-year career in the automotive industry in which he developed the operations and relationship-building skills that are crucial to owning and operating an automotive repair shop.

“Christian Brothers Automotive has assisted countless individuals and families with their auto service, and Robert will offer drivers in Argyle the chance to get back on the road as efficiently as possible,” said Donnie Carr, President and CEO of Christian Brothers Automotive. “Our goal is to provide every driver with reliable transportation, and we have faith in each location to meet the needs of our guests with honest and dependable service.”

Joining more than 265 Christian Brothers Automotive locations across the nation, the Argyle shop follows the guiding principle: “Love your neighbor as yourself.” Built on the idea that having your car serviced should be easy, Christian Brothers Automotive offers free shuttle service, educational estimates and complimentary courtesy inspections that drive the guest experience, the news release said.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

