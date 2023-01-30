Here’s what’s closed on Tuesday

Many schools and government facilities are expected to be closed Tuesday because of the winter weather event.

Looking for details about ongoing closures on Monday? Click here.

All Northwest ISD schools and facilities will be closed Tuesday.

Liberty Christian School will be closed Tuesday.

All Denton County facilities will be closed Tuesday. The Commissioners Court meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled. The next Commissioners Court meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 7.

City of Denton facilities will be closed Tuesday. Trash pickup did not run Monday nor will they Tuesday. Residents who usually have trash pickup Monday through Wednesday should put their carts out Wednesday and leave them out until they are collected.

The City of Highland Village facilities will be closed Tuesday and open at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Trash pickup will not run Tuesday.

The City of Lewisville facilities are closed through noon Wednesday.

The Town of Northlake announced that its offices will be closed Tuesday. Trash and recycling will be collected on Saturday.

In all cases of local government closures, essential services — police, fire, public works and water — service will continue. In most cases, local government employees will be working remotely and will be reachable via email.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Denton County and the rest of North Texas through noon Wednesday. Local police and fire departments are reporting a large number of car crashes throughout North Texas as roads are starting to ice up, and they are expected to stay slick Tuesday. Residents are encouraged to stay home unless it is necessary for them to be on the roads. There may be more closures or delayed openings on Wednesday.

This story will be updated as more announcements are made through Monday evening. Check back for updates.

*Last Updated 3:30 p.m. Monday