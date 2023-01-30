Winter Storm Warning in effect for Denton County

Did you pick up bread and milk yet? Denton County is under a Winter Storm Warning due to ice through Wednesday morning.

Significant icing is possible due to freezing rain and sleet starting today, forecasters said, with temperatures not getting above 30 degrees for several days.

Total ice and sleet accumulations between one tenth and one half of an inch are possible.

Travel hazards may begin this morning as spotty freezing drizzle moves into Denton County. Elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses will be the first to become slick.

Scattered freezing rain and sleet showers will develop this afternoon, worsening road conditions. Widespread bands of freezing rain and sleet are expected to develop late tonight and continue off and on before temperatures warm above freezing Wednesday afternoon, forecasters said.

Find a list of school closings and delays here.

Check back for updates and follow us on Twitter for frequent weather and breaking news updates.

Freezing drizzle will create some slick spots on bridges/overpasses this morning despite mostly dry roads. Additional freezing rain and sleet showers will develop this afternoon. Please…TAKE IT SLOW today and consider changing travel plans this afternoon! #txwx pic.twitter.com/NGlvFbAmnY — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) January 30, 2023

