Winter Storm Watch issued for Denton County

Denton County is under a Winter Storm Watch starting Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

Significant icing is possible due to freezing rain starting Monday morning, forecasters said, with temperatures not getting out of the low 30’s. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch is possible, particularly on elevated surfaces and bridges. Some sleet will also be possible.

Temperatures should rise above freezing by Wednesday afternoon with cold rain sticking around until Thursday.

