Some local districts cancel school Monday, others to have early release

Two southern Denton County school districts canceled school Monday due to expected winter weather and poor driving conditions.

Argyle ISD and Northwest ISD separately announced just before 8 a.m. that they were cancelling school Monday, after many students had already arrived at school. NISD apologized for waiting as long as it did, saying that roads were drivable when busing started early Monday morning, but “conditions have rapidly deteriorated.” The districts are communicating with families about how their children will either be bussed home.

Liberty Christian School has canceled school for both Monday and Tuesday.

The other two school districts in southern Denton County — Denton and Lewisville ISDs — will release students two hours early.

Denton County offices and City of Denton offices are closing at noon Monday. The City of Denton said it will remain closed Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Denton County and the rest of North Texas through Wednesday morning. Lots of car accidents have been reported throughout the Metroplex Monday morning, and many highways have been moving much slower than usual.