Monday, January 30, 2023
Local nonprofit receives $25,000 grant

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Denton County Friends of the Family

Denton County Friends of the Family recently received a $25,000 grant through the Lesley Family Foundation to support the local nonprofit’s continuation of providing services for adult and child victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and teen dating violence.

The awarded grant from the Lesley Family Foundation began December 2022 to support victims services for one year, according to a DCFOF news release. The foundation previously awarded Denton County Friends of the Family a $20,000 check to support victims in 2019.

At DCFOF, victims and their family members have access to a variety of counseling services such as individual, group and play therapy. Services are rendered on a case by case basis as each individual client’s needs are different. The provided funding will allow Friends of the Family to continue offering compassionate and comprehensive services to those who have been impacted. Click here for more information.

Since its inception in 2001, the Lesley Family Foundation has supported organizations that provide for children’s emotional and psychological well being. The Lesley Family Foundation also supports nature and wildlife conservation, the prevention of animal cruelty and cultural, literary and artistic endeavors in the North Texas community. Click here for more information.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

