Foodie Friday: Motor City Pizza’s new location

A few years ago Greg Tierney told us he was retiring from the restaurant industry to focus on his family. But when you have such a talent and a passion for it, it’s hard to walk away! And honestly, we’re so glad he didn’t because then we wouldn’t have Motor City Pizza where Greg’s sharing his childhood Detroit-style pizza with us.

Detroit-style pizza has really seen a surge in popularity over the past few years. What exactly is it? It’s a deep-dish pizza that’s lighter than you’d expect. The cheese is baked all the way to the edges. And unlike every other kind of pizza, the sauce is the last ingredient to go on.

And Greg is making his pizzas with the most authentic and delicious ingredients and flavor combinations. He uses Wisconsin Brick Cheese and Old World Pepperoni to get the most authentic taste. But he’s also combined Detroit with Texas with pizzas like the Texas Sweet Heat made with candied jalapenos and hot honey and The Queen’s Texican which was created by former Highland Village Mayor Charlotte Wilcox and comes topped with smoked brisket, onions, bacon, and BBQ sauce.

One of our favorite pizzas on his menu is the Motown Supreme(s) topped with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and Greg’s homemade BOSS SAUCE made with San Marzano tomatoes.

But now that Greg is in his new location and is open for both lunch and dinner, he’s added some new offerings to his menu including sandwiches, more salads, and pastas.

To go with your Motown Pizza, we’d recommend the Motown Salad topped with dried cranberries, walnuts, and ricotta cheese.

If you want to try out a sandwich, you can’t go wrong with the Italian made the traditional way piled high with meats, tomatoes, and lettuce and Greg’s homemade balsamic mayonnaise.

And when it comes to pasta, you have to try the Chicken Florentine which is fettuccine topped with chicken and mixed together with bacon, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and an alfredo sauce.

Motor City Pizza is now open for lunch on Wednesdays and lunch and dinner Thursdays-Sundays, so whether you want to dine in or order for carryout, their Detroit-style pizza and new menu offerings are something you absolutely have to experience for yourself.

*Motor City Pizza is located at 1425 FM 407 Ste 600, Lewisville TX 75057.