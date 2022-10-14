CLUB4Fitness opening Monday in Flower Mound

A new, huge gym will open its doors 5 a.m. Monday in Flower Mound.

CLUB4Fitness is opening a 59,000-square-foot facility in the old Tom Thumb space at 2600 Flower Mound Road. The regional health club chain has 27 locations in the south, and this will be its fifth — and largest — in Texas. The membership-oriented CLUB4 Fitness offers a variety of health and fitness equipment, programs and amenities, including personal training, group exercise classes, small group training, cycling, tanning, red light therapy, hydromassage, kid care programs and more.

“If you are interested in anything fitness-related, we should have something for you,” said Andrew Acker, regional manager.

The Flower Mound location will eventually have 24-hour access, and memberships start at $10 per month. New members on the premium and premium plus plans get their first month free, Acker said while encouraging the community to come in “and let us show you how amazing this facility is.”

“CLUB4 is for everybody and every body,” Acker said. “You need to come experience it for yourself and see if it’s something for you.”

Click here for more information.