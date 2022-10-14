Friday, October 14, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Exercise for older adults

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
8

By Chandani Kothari, Denton County Extenison Agent — Family & Community Health

Our elders are essential to our communities, and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension celebrates National Senior Citizens Day by encouraging them to stay active and strong.

“One of the most important things you can do for your health as you age is to engage in regular physical activity,” said Erica Reyes, Program Specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. “Regular activity may reduce the risk of developing age-related health issues and helps strengthen your muscles. Even small improvements in muscle strength can make a big difference in your ability to live on your own and do things like climb stairs and carry groceries.” Reyes adds.

There are several techniques to build muscles, whether at home or at the gym. Choose exercises that engage your body’s main muscle groups (legs, hips, back, chest, abdomen, shoulders, and arms) on two or more days per week, for 30-minute sessions each. You may wish to consider:

Lifting weights: Depending on your fitness, you may need to begin with 1- or 2-pound weights. Use a lighter weight for the first week, and then progressively increase it. Beginning with heavy weights may result in injury.

Resistance bands: You may substitute weights with elastic bands, which come in various resistance levels, from light to heavy.

Gardening: Heavy gardening activities such as shoveling, lifting mulch bags, pushing wheelbarrows, and digging all use major muscle groups. Gardening is comparable to exercise such as walking and biking. Please remember to always be hydrated when working out in the sun.

The National Institute on Aging (NIA) recommends the following when considering exercise and/or physical activity:

Stretch: Before you start any exercise and after you complete any exercise, you will want to stretch your muscles.  This will help loosen and warm your muscles in addition to helping prevent injury and cramping.

30 minutes: The NIA suggests that you should do something to increase your heart and breathing rate for at least 30 minutes most days of the week.  The 30 minutes do not have to be all at once, you could do three 10-minute exercises.

Use your muscles.  Every time you move a part of your body, you are using a muscle.  When those muscles are not used because of a lack of physical activity they weaken.  If your muscles get too weak, you may not be able to walk or even get up from a seated position. Whatever exercise you do should include something that uses your muscles, whether you are walking laps or raking leaves in the front yard.

Improve your balance.  In addition to strengthening your muscles, it is also very important to strengthen your sense of balance.  After all, many falls are caused by loss of balance.  If you or someone you take care of are concerned about falling you might benefit from participating in A Matter of Balance, a nationally recognized program that helps older adults and senior citizens reduce the risk of devastating falls.

Chandani Kothari, Family and Community Health Extension agent along with Area Agency on Aging are holding a free 8 lesson series on A Matter of Balance starting September 1st at the Denia Recreation Center.

Join us to learn the steps you can take to prevent falls and continue enjoying your favorite activities. You can sign up through Denton Parks website at www.dentonparks.com or call us at 940-349-2888 to register.

Previous articleCLUB4Fitness opening Monday in Flower Mound
Next articleMeet the Candidates: Denton County Judge
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.