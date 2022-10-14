Meet the Candidates: Denton County Judge

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, southern Denton County voters will cast their ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. representative and other state and county leaders. Also on the ballot is a $650 million bond referendum to improve roads, bridges and highways across Denton County.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Nov. 4 at 49 locations around the county.

The last day to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 28.

Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested elections. Below is the Mission Statement for each candidate for Denton County Judge.

REPUBLICAN

Andy Eads, 51 (i)

As a 5th generation Denton County resident I have seen first hand our growth and have a clear understanding of our community needs. Our big challenge is to provide county services with increasing demands on our justice system, law enforcement and our roads and bridges, while maintaining a low tax rate. I am proud Denton County has the lowest countywide tax rate of the top 15 counties in Texas. I have the experience necessary to balance the needs of a growing county to move Denton County forward.

andyeads.com

DEMOCRAT

Fabian Thomas, 61

To provide mission-essential services to the citizens of Denton County.

fabian4judge.com