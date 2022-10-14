Meet the Candidates: Denton County Clerk

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, southern Denton County voters will cast their ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. representative and other state and county leaders. Also on the ballot is a $650 million bond referendum to improve roads, bridges and highways across Denton County.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Nov. 4 at 49 locations around the county.

The last day to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 28.

Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested elections. Below is the Mission Statement for each candidate for Denton County Clerk.

REPUBLICAN

Juli Luke, 53 (i)

Maintaining the rich history of Denton County is my passion. I am seeking re-election to continue the spirit of exceptionalism we’ve brought to this office. The knowledge from 17 years of experience (10 years as a deputy clerk and 7 years as the elected official) has prepared me to make important decisions that impact constituents. I will continue to draw on the knowledge base and established working relationships with state officials to keep this office as one of the leading offices in Texas.

facebook.com/julilukeforcountyclerk

DEMOCRAT

Angela Brewer, 48

Denton County residents deserve easy access to county records and transparency in government. I plan to make accessing your county records as painless as possible by creating clear information systems, extending office hours, and putting citizens’ needs first.

angelafortexas.com