Friday, October 14, 2022
Mark Cuban visits Lewisville High School’s entrepreneur class

By Mark Smith
Mark Cuban speaks to the Lewisville High School entrepreneur class, photo courtesy of Lewisville ISD

Billionaire entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban visited Lewisville High School this week to speak to the school’s INCubator class, which has been described as a version of the TV show Shark Tank for young entrepreneurs.

Cuban, a Shark himself on the show, spent nearly two hours with students and staff on Thursday, talking about being an entrepreneur and giving advice and life lessons along the way, according to the Lewisville ISD website.

“The key to starting a business when you’re young is doing things that you can do yourself,” Cuban told the class. “Things that you can do with your own time. If it’s a product, do something that’s easy for you to get and easy for you to sell. By learning how to do that, it really comes down to one simple thing: the best businesses are things you can control and do yourself. That’s what being an entrepreneur is all about.”

Cuban interacted with students in the class, including senior Kewrin Wright, who has a car detailing business. Just like on Shark Tank, Cuban inquired about Wright’s business, asking about prices and material costs.

“At the beginning, it was crazy that I was talking to Mark Cuban because we watch him on Shark Tank all the time in class,” Wright said, “but after that I was just taking in everything he was saying and trying to absorb all the knowledge because I know he’s at the top of the business world. It was a great learning experience.”

Click here for the full LISD story about Cuban’s visit.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

