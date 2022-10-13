Friday, October 14, 2022
High School Football Scoreboard

By John English
Argyle 24, Frisco Emerson 10

In a battle for district supremacy, Argyle demonstrated why it is the top-ranked 5A-DII team in the state on Thursday night, defeating McKinney Emerson by a score of 24-10.

District 3-5A included three unbeaten teams heading into the tonight’s contest in what promised to be a dog fight, but the Eagles were in control for most of the game.

Argyle struck first when Jacob Robinson connected with RJ Bunnell on a 50-yard touchdown pass to get things going for the Eagles.

Emerson answered with a touchdown of its own, and the game was tied 7-7 heading into the second quarter.

John Gailey regained the lead for Argyle on a 1-yard run four seconds into the second quarter, and Carter Buxton kicked a 28-yard field goal to make it 17-7 Eagles heading into the break.

With 7:07 to play in the third quarter, the defense came up big, as Parker Phillips recovered an Emerson fumble in the end zone to extend Argyle’s lead to 17 points.

Emerson kicked a field goal with 8:09 to play in the fourth, but never seriously threatened to come back against the Eagles.

Argyle (7-0, 3-0) will host Frisco Independence, the other undefeated 3-5A team at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.

Check back on Friday night for more local football scores.

