Friday, October 14, 2022
Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our October 2022 print issue.

MOD Pizza, serving individual artisan-style pizzas and salads, is now open at 2450 Cross Timbers Rd., Suite 100, Flower Mound.

LuvLeigh Apparel and Spirit Halloween are now open in The Shops at Highland Village.

Northlake Café is now open for breakfast and lunch at 1611 Commons Circle #300 in Northlake Commons on FM 407.

Bodybar Pilates is now open at 2840 Flower Mound Road, Suite 140, Flower Mound.

Z Bar Cattle Co., a butcher shop, is now open at 100 Country Club Rd., Suite 101, Argyle.

The Drip Bar, offering IV vitamin therapy, hydrafacials and halotherapy, is now open at 6230 Long Prairie Rd., Suite 300, Flower Mound.

The Little Gym, an enrichment and physical development center for children, and Snapology, a science, technology, engineering, art and math franchise, opened its first-ever joint discovery center and gym at 5801 Long Prairie Road #380, Flower Mound.

Argyle Party and Gift, offering gifts, cards, spirit items, flowers, balloons, and baked goods, is now open at 409 Hwy 377 S., Argyle.

Shawn and Sharon Knowles are hanging up their aprons at Old Town Market in Double Oak. The couple sold the business to Teamshares, a venture capital-backed company that acquires small businesses and assists them with transitioning the business to employee ownership.

Sip + Savor wine bar will open by the end of this month and Lovesac, a modern furniture store, is opening in January in The Shops at Highland Village.

Brakes Plus in Lantana Town Center Phase II on FM 407 across from Kroger is nearly complete and expected to open by the end of this month.

Ramen Akira is coming this winter to Flower Mound. The Japanese ramen spot will be located at 2600 Lakeside Pkwy., Suite 120, next to the Tavern at Lakeside.

The first-ever co-branded Fatburger and Round Table Pizza will open next spring in a new strip center in Lantana Town Center Phase II.

Los Caminos Cocina & Cantina is coming to the southeast corner of FM 2499 and Lakeside Parkway in Flower Mound next to 7-Eleven. The upscale Mexican restaurant hopes to open by next May.

Teresa’s House assisted living and memory care, WhiteWater Express Car Wash, and Christian Brothers Automotive are under construction in Argyle Crossing on Hwy 377 south of Frenchtown Road.

Philly Pretzel Factory, at 2311 Cross Timbers Road in Flower Mound, closed its doors on Sept. 10.

Rockfish Seafood Grill in The Shops at Highland Village closed its doors on Sept. 19. Mall management said a replacement eatery has not been confirmed.

Did we miss anything? Let us know.

