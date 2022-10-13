Medical City Lewisville names new CEO

John Walker, ACHE, has been named the new chief executive officer at Medical City Lewisville, starting next week.

He replaces Sharn Barbarin, who was named CEO of Medical City Arlington this summer.

Walker has served as chief operating officer at Medical City Denton since 2017, according to a company news release. During his tenure, the Level II Trauma Center earned recognition for outstanding patient care and quality, including a Leapfrog Group “A” safety rating.

“John has a proven record of healthcare leadership and knowledge of our North Texas landscape with a dedication to providing superior and compassionate patient-centered care for our community,” said Erol Akdamar, president of Medical City Healthcare. “I am confident that he will lead Medical City Lewisville to the next level of healthcare excellence.”

Walker began his career with Medical City Healthcare in 2011 as an administrative resident at Medical City McKinney. In 2016, he was promoted to Medical City Dallas, where he served as associate administrator. He holds a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration from Trinity University, along with a Master of Business Administration degree with an emphasis in finance, and a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from Texas Tech University. Walker is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a 2013 inductee to the Garland Sports Hall of Fame for tennis.