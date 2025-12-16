Former Guyer football standout adds another collegiate award to his trophy case

Former Denton Guyer quarterback and current tight end at Vanderbilt Eli Stowers was awarded the John Mackey Award on Friday, his second major award in the last few weeks.

According to a press release from the organization, the John Mackey Award is presented annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end in the nation.

“Eli Stowers has exemplified the athleticism, leadership and integrity that define the John Mackey Award,” said Jerry Mackey, chairman of the John Mackey Award. “We are proud to honor his outstanding contributions to college football and the tight end position this season.”

The Denton native was selected by a committee comprised of former players, coaches and media members that evaluated candidates based on their on-field performance, sportsmanship and overall contribution to their teams.

Stowers tallied 769 yards and four touchdowns on 62 receptions. That includes two games with more than 100 yards receiving against No. 20 Texas and Auburn.

Before joining the Commodores, Stowers spent time at New Mexico State University.

The Denton Guyer alumnus was also honored by the National Football Foundation on Tuesday, Dec. 9 in Las Vegas when he was awarded the 2025 William V. Campbell Trophy for being one of the “absolute best in the country for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.”

In addition to the trophy, he was given a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship.

According to the NFF press release, Stowers plans to continue his postgraduate studies in legal studies at Vanderbilt.

In the upcoming college football postseason, Vanderbilt will face Iowa in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31 in Tampa, Florida.

Stowers needs just six yards to post the most by a Commodore tight end since 1996.

Established in 2000, the John Mackey Award is named in honor of NFL Hall of Famer John Mackey, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest tight ends in football history.

Stowers beat out other finalists Michael Trigg of Baylor and Kenyon Sadiq of Oregon for the John Mackey Award.