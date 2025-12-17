The joy of the holidays: Cherished moments with family and friends

The holidays are not just about festivities, feasts and gifts; they are deeply rooted in the essence of faith, family and togetherness. Even the word “holiday” originated from the words “holy day” because of the celebrations’ religious significance. For many of us, this season is a time to reflect on the blessings God has given us. It’s a time to gather with loved ones, give thanks, and rejoice in the hope and peace we have been given.

Thanksgiving is a time of gratitude for the blessings from the past year. As our families gather around the table to share a meal, we are reminded that the true essence of Thanksgiving lies not in the food, but in the fellowship and the spirit of thankfulness. Personally, I am thankful for my wife, Susan, our three daughters and their spouses, and our seven grandchildren – all with whom we were blessed to share Thanksgiving Day with this year. I hope each of you enjoyed similar joy and connection with your loved ones.

Coming together to give thanks fosters a sense of unity, appreciation and reflection on the goodness in our lives. These moments of gratitude strengthen our bonds and remind us of the importance of faith, family and community.

Christmas, as the celebration of the greatest gift of all – Jesus – embodies the spirit of giving, joy and love. Whether we are singing carols, attending church services, baking cookies or decorating the tree, each tradition is an opportunity to reflect on God’s love and to share that love with others.

In a world that often moves too fast, the holiday season offers a sacred pause – a time to reconnect, to serve and to rejoice in the blessings we’ve received. These moments of togetherness, laughter and shared joy are what make the season truly meaningful.

These holiday gatherings are often the only opportunities for extended families or far away friends to come together, bridging distances and busy schedules. They remind us that no matter the challenges we face, love conquers all.

As we continue through this holiday season, I pray that you embrace the opportunity to gather with your loved ones, give thanks, celebrate and create cherished memories with family and friends.

I sincerely wish everyone a blessed, joyful and memorable holiday season.

