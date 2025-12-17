Denton County Courthouse Museum reopens with new exhibit on display

After being closed for nearly two years due to heating, ventilation, air conditioning and elevator improvements, the Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum reopened on Tuesday and is featuring six family homes of American Presidents.

The exhibit, called “The White House Comes to the Courthouse,” features six replicas from the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas.

“During a tour this past summer at the George W. Bush Library, I saw the replicas and immediately asked if it were possible to have them at our museum in Denton County,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Our Denton County Office of History & Culture staff worked closely with the National Archives and the library officials to make that happen.”

The Executive Residence staff created 18 of these scale model homes during Bush’s term as part of the 2001 “Home for the Holidays: Christmas at the White House” display in Washington D.C.

According to a press release from Denton County, there were some delays in getting the replicas into the museum, but they arrived safely last week, which was just in time for the museum’s reopening.

Denton County said the following presidential homes are featured in the Courthouse Museum:

Lyndon B. Johnson’s ranch home in Stonewall, also known as The Texas White House

John Adams’ home, known as Peacefield

Martin Van Buren’s home in Lindenwald

Herbert Hoover’s birthplace cottage

Harry S. Truman’s home

Dwight D. Eisenhower’s homestead in Abilene, Kansas

During Bush’s presidential term, he hosted two pets in the White House: Scottish Terriers Barney and Miss Beazley.

During Barney’s stay, he was photographed often after the public became fascinated with him and his niece, Miss Beazley.

At the Courthouse Museum, there are short videos that depict the beloved Barney taken from the White House Barney Cams.

One of the videos features Barney playing with a soccer ball on the snow-covered lawn of the White House.

“We hope this is the first of several exhibits in collaboration with the National Archives and the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum,” said Judge Eads. “We believe bringing these types of exhibits to Denton County is important for residents of all ages and we are sincerely grateful to both entities for working with us on this endeavor.”

The Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.