Foodie Friday: Motor City Pizza on the move

Have you ever had authentic, Detroit-style pizza before?

Motor City Pizza has opened a permanent location at 1425 FM 407 in Lewisville.

To start, they will be operating the same as they have been for the past year–offering carryout and delivery (via Uber Eats) on Friday and Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. They plan on adding dining space and a bar as well as adding additional days and hours.

Starting this November, they will be open Thursday through Sunday. Stay tuned to their Facebook page or website for more information.

Stop by and check out Greg Tierney’s authentic Detroit-style pizza, and make sure to tell him we sent you!