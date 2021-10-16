Harvest Happenings – October 2021

By Page Austin, Harvest Lifestyle Manager

As you may know, Harvest has an onsite farm with a greenhouse.

In so many ways, gardening nourishes the soil of our community. Our onsite farmer, Ross DeOtte, has really become the heartbeat of the Harvest gardens. He is a wealth of knowledge and has some helpful tips for those who want to plan fall gardens. Here’s a message from our farmer, we hope it helps you!

“Hi everyone, Farmer Ross here! It seems the world has changed since COVID-19 a year and a half ago, and much has been learned about focusing on what really is important and of value in life.

Moving forward, many have seen a greater need to connect with and take responsibility for their food supply chain.

Since the weather is cooling off, we can begin looking at transplants inside to plant outside in our gardens. Items I recommend planting now are:

Swiss chard

Cucumbers

Winter squash (pumpkins, acorn, butternut)

Kales

Broccoli

I would also start looking at planting root vegetables (carrots, beets, turnips) this month as they are easier to grow in the colder months.

As you think about the upcoming winter, start thinking about building your soil. Mulch and cover crops are the best way to build your soil and will set you up for a successful spring garden.”