Suspect in murder of Lewisville pawn shop owner gets life in prison

On Friday, a Denton County jury found Jatevon Johnson guilty of capital murder — which carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole — in the 2023 killing of Lewisville business owner Daniel White, according to the Denton County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

On Valentine’s Day 2023, three male suspects rushed into Lewisville Pawn Shop, 926 S. Mill St., to rob the store, according to the Lewisville Police Department. During the robbery, the shop owner — Daniel White, 54, of Flower Mound — was fatally shot in the chest, and all the suspects fled the scene.

Eleven days later, Johnson — then 18 years old — turned himself in to Dallas police. Two other suspects — then 19-year-old Damonta Jerone Skinner and 17-year-old Denyrion Keyshaun Skinner, who are brothers — were also arrested after Johnson.