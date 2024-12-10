Cold Stone Creamery coming soon to Flower Mound

Cold Stone Creamery will open a new location in Flower Mound soon.

A temporary “coming soon” sign is now up at the future ice cream shop’s location, 1450 Long Prairie Road, Suite 120. According to a July construction project filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the renovation work could be completed by the end of the month. An estimated opening date was not immediately available.

Cold Stone has about 1,000 locations in the U.S. and is known for preparing custom ice cream dishes on a frozen granite stone. You can also get cakes, smoothies and shakes there. Currently, the closest locations to Flower Mound are located in Southlake and Frisco.

