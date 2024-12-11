Railroad crossing closure planned for FM 407 in Argyle

Union Pacific will close the railroad crossing at FM 407 in Argyle for up to 25 hours, likely impacting at least one rush hour.

The crossing will be closed in both directions at 5 p.m. Sunday and will remain closed until the next day, possibly until 5 p.m., according to the Argyle Police Department.

“Be aware that this will affect the Monday, Dec. 16 morning commute times. It is advised that motorists seek alternate routes,” the department said in a statement. “This work is being done and scheduled by Union Pacific on their railway. We have been in communication with them and will continue to work with them to manage traffic flow during this period.”