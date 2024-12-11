$50M luxury apartment complex coming to Roanoke

Construction is expected to begin soon on a new luxury apartment complex in Roanoke.

Leeds Residential recently filed a construction project with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for Roanoke Lofts, a $50 million, 244,660-square-foot luxury apartment building. The four-story building will have 293 apartments, a six-story parking garage and 6,000 square feet of commercial space, according to the TDLR filing.

Roanoke Lofts will be located at 1104 Hwy 114, next to Compass Church, and the estimated completion date is in late 2026.