Barley & Board is closing

Barley & Board, a popular gastropub on the Denton Square, will permanently close next month, the business said in a social media post.

Located at 100 W. Oak St. since 2015, Barley & Board will close its doors on Jan. 6, when its lease ends, according to the social media post.

“Come on in and let’s enjoy our last month together allowing us to express our sincerest gratitude for your patronage,” Barley & Board said in a statement.

Radical Hospitality Group, the company that owns several restaurants in the Argyle and Denton communities, opened a second Barley & Board location at Grandscape in The Colony in 2021, and it closed last month.