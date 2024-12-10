Lewisville officer charged with official oppression, sexual assault

Filemon Perez, a former Lewisville police officer, has been charged with official oppression and sexual assault in connection with a Thanksgiving week incident in which, while on duty, he reportedly engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a citizen, according to a news release from the Lewisville Police Department.

LPD initiated two separate but concurrent investigations: an internal investigation and a criminal investigation. The Texas Rangers have worked alongside LPD criminal investigators since the case began, according to the news release. Perez was initially placed on administrative leave with pay while the internal and criminal investigations proceeded through the weekend.

On Tuesday last week, Perez resigned from the LPD after being informed that he would be terminated for violating City Administrative Directives. On Wednesday, warrants were issued for his arrest. He turned himself in on Monday.

This comes weeks after Lewisville Police Chief Brook Rollins detailed disciplinary action for multiple officers involved in misconduct surrounding prostitution investigations. Rollins said Perez was not among the disciplined officers in that situation and this incident is unrelated.

“The behavior in question is completely unacceptable and does not align with the values of the Lewisville Police Department,” Rollins said. “While we cannot comment further on this specific matter due to the ongoing criminal investigation, we will continue to pursue this incident to bring justice to the victim.”

“I want to assure our community of this: we remain committed to accountability and transparency,” Rollins added. “Our response to situations like these demonstrates our unwavering resolve to address misconduct promptly and appropriately. Building and maintaining trust is a top priority, and we are dedicated to ensuring that our community has full confidence in the integrity and professionalism of their police officers,” Chief Rollins said.

Perez served with the Department as a patrol officer since May 2023. His record shows one disciplinary action — a written reprimand in September of this year for failing to activate his body-worn camera during a traffic stop.