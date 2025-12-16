Lewisville police officer resigns following arrest on sexual assault charges

Zacur Vargas, the 32-year-old Lewisville police officer that was arrested Friday morning on charges of sexual assault of a teen, has resigned from the force, the department announced Monday.

Vargas was arrested Friday morning while off-duty in Heath, Texas after investigators determined he had engaged in a public sexual act with a 16-year-old.

Lewisville PD said Vargas resigned from the department as Police Chief Brook Rollins began the termination process based on the findings of an internal investigation.

The investigation found that Vargas had violated three policies: noncompliance with the law, immoral conduct and disregard of public trust.

“When a police officer violates the law, they violate the public trust and that will not be tolerated in this department,” said Rollins. “This incident does not reflect the values or actions of the men and women of this department who work everyday to earn and uphold that trust. That is why we took immediate and decisive action.”

According to the Heath Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a report of suspicious activity around 6 a.m. on Friday morning.

Vargas was found involved in sexual activity with the teen in a public place and was then booked into the Rockwall County Jail and charged with sexual assault of a child before being released on $100,000 bond.

Lewisville PD said the criminal investigation is separate and still ongoing and will be handled by the Heath DPS and Rockwall County authorities.

Vargas ends his time with the department after being hired in May 2025 and assigned to the patrol division.