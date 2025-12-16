Lantana Update – December 2025

The Lantana Community Association will hold its Annual Homeowners Meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 18, in the Harpool Middle School cafeteria, 9601 Stacee Lane. Residents will elect three board members to two-year terms.

Nine candidates are running for the three open positions, including two incumbents. The candidates are Jim Bridges, Al Pfeiffer, Fred Douglas, Roy “Bo” Rogers, Conner Fryoux, Barry Seidner, Scott Jenkins (i), Trenton Young and Kharl Mena (i). Candidate profiles are available at lantanalive.com.

The association is encouraging voter turnout to meet the required 10% participation threshold among the community’s 4,107 homes. Residents may vote in person at the Dec. 18 meeting, submit the absentee paper ballot mailed to all homeowners, or cast their vote online through lantanalive.com.

For more information or assistance, residents may contact the LCA at 940-728-1660.

Fresh Water Districts Plan New Office Building

The two Lantana Fresh Water Supply Districts are considering plans to construct a permanent home for their operations.

Preliminary designs call for a one-story, 8,000-square-foot office building on district-owned land just north of the Ferguson Courts at Lantana pickleball complex on Rayzor Road at FM 407. The districts have leased offices in Bartonville Town Center since 2008 and currently pay more than $120,000 annually in rent.

During a presentation to the boards in November, Fresh Water Supply District #7 board member David Ware outlined key details of the project. Construction is expected to cost between $5.3 and $5.6 million and will be funded entirely through existing reserve funds, requiring no additional debt.

According to Ware’s presentation, owning an office building will reduce long-term costs and provide the districts with significantly more functional space. The proposed facility is designed to support the districts’ staff of 18 employees and will include ample file storage, and larger, more efficient space to accommodate guests for board meetings.

Although parking is limited on the property, Lantana General Manger Kevin Mercer noted that he has secured permission with Denton ISD to use the E.P. Rayzor Elementary School parking lot for overflow parking outside of school hours.

If approved, the districts anticipate putting the project out for bid by March 2026, with construction expected to be completed by summer 2027.