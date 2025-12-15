State leaders encourage growth of conservative student groups in schools

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick recently called for the expansion of Turning Point USA chapters in public schools across the state, urging greater participation in the conservative student organization.

“There has been no moment in time during the course of this century when there was such an urgency and a need for an organization like TPUSA and Club America,” said Abbott. “They have helped to restore moral clarity, constitutional principles and our founding values. I am grateful for the young men and women behind me and their peers across the state for stepping up and identifying themselves as the future leaders of the Lone Star State.”

After the death of TPUSA’s founder and right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, conservatives across the country have advocated for more participation from the younger generations in TPUSA.

Gov. Abbott and other Republican leaders in Texas have gone on to say they want to see a Turning Point USA (also known as Club America) chapter in every high school in Texas.

At the Dec. 8 event at the Governor’s mansion, which featured Abbott, Patrick, TPUSA Senior Director Josh Thifault, Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath and other state and local officials, the governor threatened to punish any school preventing the start of a chapter.

Back in November, Patrick pledged $1 million to “put TPUSA chapters on every college and high school campus in Texas.”

However, he did not specify how the donation would directly lead to more chapters being opened on Texas campuses.

In southern Denton County, multiple high schools either have a chapter or are working to start an official chapter.

According to Northwest ISD, both Byron Nelson High School and Northwest High School have TPUSA/Club America chapters.

“We allow student-run clubs to operate with the existence of a faculty sponsor as well as signed agreements from parents of students who wish to take part in a club,” said a Northwest ISD spokesperson when asked about the clubs. “Students interested in starting a club can ask their campus administration.”

The district said they haven’t heard anything from state lawmakers or the TEA about funding or a formal partnership, but student-led clubs “generally require little to no funding and are created based on student interest.”

Argyle ISD confirmed a group of students at Argyle High School are requesting a Turning Point USA chapter and they are currently in search of a staff member to serve as a monitor, per policy requirements.

The district said that, per its policy, “each District secondary school campus shall offer an opportunity for non-curriculum-related student groups to meet on school premises during non-instructional time.”

According to the Turning Point USA high school chapters webpage, Marcus High School in Flower Mound has a registered chapter. However, it does not show up on the school’s clubs & organizations page.

The page also lists a chapter at Lewisville High School, but neither Lewisville, Marcus or Flower Mound High School responded to a request to confirm the active status of the clubs.

Denton ISD did not respond to our request for information about clubs in their district.

According to a press release from Abbott’s office, Governor Abbott touted that Texas has the most Club America chapters of any state and that the state will create an environment where Club America can expand and flourish.