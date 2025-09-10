Local leaders react to shooting death of Charlie Kirk, Trump orders flags at half-mast

Conservative activist and media personality Charlie Kirk was shot while answering a question at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, UT just after noon on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old co-founder of TurningPoint USA was later pronounced dead.

Five hours later, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s assassination was in custody.

Southern Denton County’s local leaders spoke out about the death of Kirk.

Congressman Brandon Gill (R-Flower Mound) posted on Twitter/X as soon as the news broke Kirk had been shot. He now posts words of admiration for Kirk’s life after the news of his death.

“Charlie Kirk was an American Hero,” he said. “It is our loss, heaven’s gain. We will miss him greatly. Danielle and I are heartbroken and praying for his wife Erika and his children.”

“Political violence is a direct attack on our Republic. Charlie Kirk’s assassin deserves the death penalty,” he later posted.

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree didn’t mince his words on the subject.

“I’m sick to my stomach and I’m mad as hell!!! Cowards!”

State Representative Ben Bumgarner and State Senator Tan Parker, both of Flower Mound, encouraged people to not lose heart.

“With a heavy heart, I join so many across America in mourning the loss of Charlie Kirk. A man of faith and conviction, he dedicated his life to empowering young people to boldly shape the future of our nation. His leadership inspired a generation to stand firm in their beliefs and engage in civic life with courage and determination. Charlie’s passing is a devastating loss for his family, friends, and all who were touched by his work. He now rests with our Lord and his legacy will live on across the world. May our campuses remain places of free speech and open debate – never silenced by fear or violence and no matter how much we disagree, may truth and humanity always prevail,” Parker said.

“Charlie was a peaceful man that welcomed honest and good faith debate. We don’t murder people we disagree with,” Bumgarner posted. “If anyone thinks Charlie’s death will be the end of conservatism then those people have not been paying attention. We aren’t scared and we aren’t going anywhere.”

“Our family is absolutely bereft at the loss of Charlie,” said State Representative Mitch Little. “We know that vengeance belongs to the Lord. Our prayers are for safety and peace over his wife and children. Let justice come swiftly.”

Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth shared a Bible verse, Psalm 18:2, along with words of condolences.

“Asking for prayers of healing, comfort and peace for Charlie Kirk and his family,” he said. “God is with them through every step.”

Governor Greg Abbott shared his condolences and voiced his concern about political violence.

“Cecilia and I are heartbroken by the assassination and passing of Charlie Kirk,” he said. “Charlie’s voice was a beacon for millions of young Americans searching for truth, courage and conviction. This senseless act of violence has no place in America.”

“Our prayers are with Charlie’s family and his loved ones, especially the two young children he leaves behind,” Abbott continued. “Texas stands with them in mourning and in honoring Charlie’s enduring legacy.”

President Donald Trump has ordered flags be set at half-mast in honor of Kirk.