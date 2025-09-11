Northwest ISD to open free Student Wellness Center at flagship campus

Northwest ISD announced on Monday it will open a district Student Wellness Center that will offer free counseling sessions for NISD students in grades 3-12.

Students will be able to take advantage of six therapy sessions at the center, which will be located on Northwest High School’s campus.

The center will be open every Tuesday and Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and will be staffed by Northwest ISD counselors.

Each session will start at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. and last 50 minutes.

“The mission of the NISD Student Wellness Center is to provide Northwest ISD students with short-term counseling that offers guidance, solution-focused strategies and the development of healthy coping skills,” said the district in a press release.

In order to visit the wellness center, students and parents must contact their school counselor and receive a referral to the wellness center.

When a student arrives, they should enter through the school’s main entrance, located on the west side of campus between the arena and performing arts center.

For the first session, NISD said a parent must attend with the student. For any sessions after that, students can drive themselves or get dropped off, but the ride must stay on campus for the entirety of the session.

If a student misses a session or cancels within 24 hours of their appointment, a $25 fee may be charged.

For more information, visit the NISD website or contact NISD’s Director of Guidance and Counseling, Dr. Jamie Farber, at [email protected] or 817-215-0013.