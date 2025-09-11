Travel with Terri: Schnitzel, strudel & surprises land in the Lone Star State

Grab your lederhosen and set your cuckoo clocks, Central Market’s Passport event is back, and this year, the spotlight shines on Germany for two delicious weeks.

A Texas original, Central Market, is bringing Germany to Texas with the wildly popular in-store Passport event: Passport Germany.

Thankfully, there’s no international flight involved or even a government-issued passport required. It’s easy to take a European trip in Texas.

From September 10–23, travelers can explore unexpected flavors, regional specialties and the art, music, and dance that make German food culture so rich, surprising, and worth discovering.

Started in 2010, the Passport series has honored such countries and regions as Greece, Mexico, Italy, France, Brazil, Spain, Argentina, the United Kingdom and the Southern United States. The culinary celebrations reinforce Central Market’s promise to be a destination for expanding taste and culture.

Why Germany

This year, Central Market will showcase and demonstrate that there is much more to German food than beer, bratwurst and pretzels. Passport Germany will help the curious to get familiar with the richness and diversity of German dishes as Central Market celebrates the Bold Flavors, Regional Traditions and Modern Makers of German Food Culture.

German cuisine is renowned worldwide for its hearty flavors, regional diversity and rich cultural heritage. From crispy schnitzels and sizzling bratwurst to comforting potato pancakes and tangy sauerkraut, German dishes offer a satisfying blend of richness and tradition. Each region brings its own specialties—coastal areas favor fish, while southern regions like Bavaria lean into red meats and game.

What makes German food so popular is its authenticity and adaptability: centuries-old preservation techniques, such as pickling and smoking, still shape modern meals, while contemporary chefs are embracing lighter fare and vegetarian options. Germany’s strong international presence and culinary exports have helped spread its recipes globally, and the country’s vibrant food festivals and cozy gatherings reflect a culture where meals are more than nourishment—they’re a celebration of heritage, togetherness and traditions.

Passport Germany Stroll Events

To bring Germany to the Lone Star State, Central Market is hosting a “Dishing on Deutschland Tasting Stroll” on Friday, September 12, from 4–7 p.m. This free celebration of German culture will feature cheerful music, delicious bites and a chance to discover new favorites inspired by Deutschland’s rich culinary traditions. To fully embrace the spirit of the event, guests are encouraged to wear festive German attire.

Little revelers are invited to attend the Kid’s Kinderkarneval Stroll on Saturday, September 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This free celebration is designed just for kids, with festive costumes encouraged to bring the spirit of Kinderkarneval to life. Along the stroll, children can enjoy hands-on activities like creating and designing their own shield, decorating a traditional Lebkuchen heart, completing a Germany map scavenger hunt and painting a pumpkin.

Savor the Culture of Germany at Central Market’s Cooking School

The Central Market Cooking School is offering a fascinating lineup of Passport Germany classes at various locations. These hands-on demonstration classes explore the depth and diversity of German cuisine, with offerings such as An Evening in Germany: Classic Cuisine, In the German Kitchen: An Intensive, Parent & Child: German Cookies & Marzipan Pigs and Kaffee und Kuchen: Mid-morning & Afternoon Sweets.

Select locations will also host appearances by two special guest chefs: Sophie Sadler, a Kansas City-based food blogger and author behind Dirndl Kitchen, and Simon Cordes, a New York-based chef with experience at top European restaurants, including Noma, who is known for reinventing German food in the U.S.

Why I Love This Place

Being the daughter of a grocery store owner and growing up in the grocery business, I have always been fascinated with Central Market and its many creative concepts. I’ll never forget the first time I visited my first Central Market on Lover’s Lane in Dallas.

I was with my Culinary Arts Club, and we are all serious foodies. After we toured this massive, innovative market, we were all blown away. Central Market has totally elevated the neighborhood grocery store.

It’s not just grocery shopping; it’s a fun and educational experience. I did not want to leave. I was so excited and impressed. I wanted to call my dad so badly. Oh, how I wish I could have shown him Central Market.

When he was living, we often toured grocery stores when we were traveling. A memory with him I will always treasure. And to this day, I never walk into a grocery store without thinking of my dad and how intrigued he would be by how grocery stores have evolved today, making shopping an experience. Central Market consistently demonstrates excellence in this area – and no one does it better!

More About Central Market

A division of H-E-B, Central Market opened its doors in Austin, Texas in 1994. Today, Central Market has ten store locations across Texas, including Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Plano and Southlake. Central Market’s open, serpentine-flow, full-view European-style layout offers an entirely new food shopping experience. A bountiful produce department with unmatched quality and variety, an 80-foot seafood case with selections from throughout the world, hundreds of cheeses, 2,500 wine labels, stupendous specialty grocery aisles with delights from every continent and a world-class cooking school featuring hands-on instruction are among the features that make the Central Market experience unique.

Visit Central Market’s website to explore and register for Passport Germany events.