First human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Denton County

The first case of West Nile Virus was reported in Denton County on Tuesday, according to Denton County Public Health.

Officials said the individual lives “in the northwest quadrant of unincorporated Denton County” and was diagnosed with West Nile Virus Neuroinvasive Disease.

The news comes following a flurry of mosquito traps that have tested positive for the virus throughout Denton County over the last couple of months, including some in southern Denton County.

“We’re seeing more positive mosquito traps in the last few weeks indicating increasing risk for contracting West Nile Virus, just as we’ve seen in our first human case of the season,” said Juan Rodriguez, DCPH’s assistant director and chief epidemiologist. “We ask community members to take preventative actions to lower their risk of contracting a mosquito-borne illness.”

DCPH advises residents to do the following to minimize the risk of contracting West Nile Virus:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

For the latest news on West Nile Virus, visit DCPH’s website, which also includes information on mosquito traps and facts about the virus.