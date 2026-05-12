Lewisville ISD approves increase in salaries, benefits for teachers, non-instructional professionals

Lewisville ISD teachers and other employees will get a pay raise and an increase in benefits for the 2026-2027 school year.

According to the district, the average salary increase per employee will be $2,000 with an annual benefits contribution increase of $4,000.

The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees approved the raises by dedicating more than $4 million in local funds for all teachers and district-funded non-instructional professionals.

Other staffers will also get a raise that is 3% of the midpoint, bringing the total in raises up to more than $7 million.

LISD hopes it will help recruit and retain teachers, as well as the rest of the staff in schools.

“[This] is strategic investment in the front lines of education here in the district,” said Board President Jenny Proznik. “It shows we value those front line educators and we also value those that support those front line educators, because they couldn’t do their job without that support.”

According to the district, teachers and non-instructional professionals will receive the following raises after completing certain years:

Teachers and professionals that have completed years 1, 2, and 4 will get a $2,100 raise.

Teachers and professionals finishing years 3 and 5 will get a $2,500 raise.

Teachers and professionals that have completed years 6-9 will receive no raise, but will still see an increase in benefits.

Teachers and professionals that have completed years will get an extra $500 raise.

Teachers and professionals finishing years 16-20 will receive an extra $1,000 raise.

Teachers and professionals that have completed year 20 and beyond will receive an extra $1,500 raise.

The Board has had to make some difficult decision recently based on budget constraints, but LISD Superintendent Lori Rapp said she was proud to be able to offer compensation increases for teachers.

“Thank you, Board, for your work and hard decisions from school retirements and budget reductions to identify critical funds to put towards a compensation plan to help us recruit and retain staff for the upcoming school year,” she said.

Lewisville ISD also unanimously approved an additional $2 million in employee health benefits, increasing district contributions from $326 to $400 for all plans.

Recently-reelected board member Dr. Staci Barker expressed her displeasure in the 89th Texas Legislature for writing House Bill 2 in a way that she felt took control out of the board’s hands when it came to compensating staff.

“The legislature did us a real disservice in writing House Bill 2 in the way they did. Everyone knows I’m all for teacher raises, but without the funding to be able to also compensate all the staff around our teachers and support our teachers, without the ability to layer compensation for teachers who have been here for over 20 years, it took a lot of control out of our hands to be able to compete and retain those solid teachers,” she said. “So, I appreciate staff for putting together these proposals and to my fellow board members for all the conversation around compensation to make sure we take care of our staff.”

The board also approved stipends or increases to current stipends for special education & critical needs positions and bilingual & language positions.

According to the district, teachers will get the chance to take advantage of free Pre-K for their kids and a three-year new teacher mentorship program will help new teachers ease into their role.

The starting salary for a first-year teacher in Lewisville ISD is $64,250.

For more information, visit the Lewisville ISD Board Meeting portal to watch the most recent meeting.