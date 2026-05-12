School in Justin one of two in Northwest ISD to serve free summer meals

Northwest ISD will provide free meals again this summer to students in the district at two campuses within the district.

Students can go to Clara Love Elementary School, located at 16301 Elementary Drive in Justin, or to Prairie View Elementary School, located at 200 Chisholm Creek Parkway in Rhome.

The program will begin on Wednesday, May 27 and will conclude on Tuesday, June 30.

Each week, Monday through Friday, breakfast will be served from 8-9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

According to the district, children ages 18 and under are eligible for meals, as well as students with disabilities who are ages 21 and younger.

Northwest ISD said meals must be consumed on campus and can not be taken to-go.

It’s an effort supported by the federal Summer Food Service Program.

The Summer Food Service is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

“For children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals offer a source of good nutrition when school is out for summer vacation,” said the district in a press release.