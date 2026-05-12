Senior Talk DFW: 10 questions everyone should ask in estate planning

Estate planning isn’t just about documents. It’s about protecting the people you love, preserving your wishes, and creating peace of mind. Whether you already have a will or are just beginning to think about planning, asking the right questions can help you make thoughtful decisions. Here are 10 questions everyone should consider:

Do I have a current will or trust, and does it still reflect my wishes? Life changes: marriage, divorce, grandchildren, moves, or changes in assets can all call for updates.

Who would make financial and healthcare decisions for me if I couldn’t? Durable powers of attorney and medical directives matter.

Have I named guardians for minor children or dependents? This is one of the most important decisions families make.

Are my beneficiary designations up to date? Retirement accounts, life insurance, and bank accounts often pass outside a will.

How will my family access important documents and information? If no one knows where things are, even a good plan can create stress.

Have I considered whether probate could affect my family? Understanding how assets transfer can help avoid delays and confusion.

What happens to my home or other real estate? Is there a plan for keeping, selling, or transferring property?

Am I protecting the people I leave behind from unnecessary taxes, expenses, or disputes? Good planning can reduce future burdens.

Have I communicated my wishes to those who may be involved? Clear conversations can prevent misunderstandings later.

When was the last time I reviewed my estate plan? Many experts suggest reviewing it every few years.

Estate planning isn’t only for the wealthy. It’s for anyone who wants clarity and confidence. The right questions can lead to better conversations and better decisions. At Senior Talk DFW, we believe informed choices create peace of mind today and a meaningful legacy tomorrow.

To learn more, join us to hear from attorneys specializing in estate planning. The Argyle session will be held May 19 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Seeden Photography, 306 Hwy 377. A second session will be held May 21 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Midwestern University, 100 Parker Square, Room 138A, in Flower Mound. To RSVP for either location, visit SeniorTalkDFW.com or call or text 469-616-0561. Please let us know you’re coming. We can’t wait to see you.

You go love on your loved ones, let us handle the details. Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Senior Talk DFW, Keller Williams Realty.

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