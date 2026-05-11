Flower Mound wrestling coach honored for leading Lady Jags to state podium

Flower Mound High School girls wrestling coach Tiffany Mangini can add another award to her trophy case.

She was surprised on Thursday with the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Wrestling State Coach of the Year Award.

According to THSCA, it’s the highest individual honor for a high school coach in Texas.

“I am in shock,” said Mangini when presented with the trophy. “This award goes to my dad and my previous coaches because I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have the mentors that I had.”

Mangini has coached the Lady Jags wrestling team since the program started. In the 2025-2026 season, she led the team to the podium at the UIL State Championship tournament.

Despite it being the team’s best performance at state, the Lady Jags wrestlers have no reason to be content.

“We can’t slow down,” said Mangini. “Everything we’ve been doing has worked, so we just have to keep the momentum.”

According to Mangini, the team bonded well over the summer, which helped create a synergy that set the ladies off to a good start when they hit the mats for the first tournaments of the season.

“We really got a chance to bond, so we went into this season as a really cohesive team,” she said. “Everything clicked for us after other teams started noticing our girls, everyone else started noticing them and when our girls started to realize it, the momentum just kept going.”

Beyond just success on the mat, coaches often play a larger role in the lives of the athletes they coach.

Mangini is fully invested in what is means to be a coach, including being there for her athletes whenever they need her.

“It means you’re the mother or father away from home, the teacher away from the classroom,” she said. “Coaches can be the person they need most in the moments they need most.”