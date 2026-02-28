Local wrestlers take home hardware from state tournament

Wrestlers from schools across southern Denton County took to the mats last weekend to determine the state’s top athletes.

Despite just four Lady Jags competing, the Flower Mound girls took home second place in the team category.

The team, powered by three juniors, scored 71.00 points, about 12.5 points behind first place El Paso Eastwood and one point ahead of third place Allen.

Even though it wasn’t the first time the girls from Flower Mound had made it to state, it was one of their best performances. Flower Mound’s head girls coach Tiffany Mangini knows, since she has been there since the school’s wrestling program started.

“It’s not our first year to take four girls to the state tournament and it’s not our first year to have finalists, but it’s the most success we’ve had,” she said. “It’s amazing because I know where we started – with one girl who just grabbed some friends.”

Flower Mound juniors Wema Laktari and Aisha Williams Bautista both won first place in their respective weight classes.

Senior Naziah Moore and junior London Rolen also made it to the second day of competition and scored enough to earn the team second place.

Mangini said the prep for state started as soon as workouts did, but she made sure the girls faced adequate competition throughout the season that would set them up for success.

She also credited her assistant coach, Flower Mound wrestling grad Drake Dudley, for what he has brought to the team.

“He was a big piece of this,” she said. “Behind the scenes, he really keeps the energy high and takes some pressure off the girls.”

With what seems like a solid recipe for success, the Flower Mound team will enter next year coming off an impressive performance at the highest level of competition.

“It was a very good finish to our season and three of our four qualifiers were juniors, so they’ll be returning,” said Mangini. “It definitely makes for a promising season next year.”

On the boys side, Flower Mound senior Liam Campbell made the podium with a second place finish in his weight class.

From Hebron, senior Alexander Barros finished third in his weight class. On the girls side, Hebron senior Annalisa Afrifa also finished in the place.

The other medalists from the area came from Northwest ISD, which sent 19 athletes to the state tournament.

Byron Nelson senior Marli Denmark earned first place in her weight class after winning all four of her matches.

“It all happened so fast,” she told the media, according to a press release from Northwest ISD. “I felt so proud of myself for being able to achieve goals I’ve been dreaming about since freshman year.”

Denmark had finished on the podium as a sophomore and a junior, but eventually claimed her gold medal in her senior year.

“This championship means everything to me. It represents all the hard work and sacrifices I’ve been through,” she said. “To young wrestlers – I hope it shows that you just have to keep showing up.”

Byron Nelson freshman Cole Gonzalez earned fourth place in his weight class, V.R. Eaton sophomore Iliana Villagrana earned fourth place in her weight class and another Eaton athlete, senior BJ Perez, finished in sixth place.

Argyle sent 11 athletes to the state tournament with senior Tobias Gilman making the podium with a second place finish.

Senior Dominik Artman and junior Collin Gates both finished sixth in their respective weight classes.

On the girls side, junior Caylee Owen on the podium in third place.

For full results, visit the UIL State Wrestling Tournament website.