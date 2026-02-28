Boil water notice issued for Justin after water main break

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a boil water notice for the City of Justin following a system pressure loss caused by a water main break Saturday.

City officials are requesting all customers to boil water before consumption, including for brushing teeth, drinking, cooking and making ice. Children, seniors and individuals with weakened immune systems are considered especially vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

To ensure the destruction of bacteria and other microbes, water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes and then allowed to cool before use for drinking or food preparation.

Residents may also use bottled water or obtain water from another safe source for consumption purposes.

Mayor James Clark said on social media that a contractor working for a developer struck a water main, draining the south water tower at Reatta and triggering the mandatory notice.

“When these things happen and a tower is drained, it forces a mandatory boil notice to go out,” Clark said. He added that the water remains safe for bathing and washing hands but should be boiled before drinking or cooking “out of an overabundance of caution.”

Clark said the notice will likely remain in effect until at least Tuesday.

City officials will notify residents when the water is deemed safe and the boil water notice is lifted.

Officials are encouraging residents to share the notice with others who may not receive it directly, including those in apartments, nursing homes, schools and local businesses.