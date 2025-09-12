By Page Austin, Harvest Senior Lifestyle Director

Harvest Market Day is one of our favorite community traditions, bringing neighbors together to celebrate creativity, craftsmanship, and connection. Hosted each spring (March–May) and fall (September–November), the market takes place on the second Saturday of each month on the Harvest Event Lawn.

What makes Harvest Market Day truly special is that all our vendors are Harvest residents. From handmade crafts and home décor to baked goods, art, and unique finds, our neighbors showcase their incredible skills and passions. It’s the perfect opportunity to discover one-of-a-kind treasures while supporting friends and neighbors.

Beyond shopping, the Harvest Market Day is also about community. Strolling the Event Lawn with a cup of coffee from the Farmhouse Coffee & Treasures, meeting new neighbors and friends and chatting with the talented vendors who call Harvest home creates an experience that’s warm, welcoming and uniquely ours.

So, mark your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m.–1 p.m., bring the family to our Event Lawn and join us in celebrating the heart and talent of our community. Let’s shop local!