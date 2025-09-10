Local leaders react to Iryna Zarutska murder

Flower Mound-based state and federal officials reacted to the shocking murder of a young Ukrainian refugee that occurred last month on a Charlotte, NC commuter train.

Iryna Zarutska, 23, was stabbed to death by repeat offender Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, in a horrifying, caught-on-camera killing, which has left her family calling for a solution to systemic failures in the city’s public safety.

The deranged homeless man was free on cashless bail after a magistrate released him with just a “written promise” to show up for court — despite a nearly two-decade history of violence and mental illness.

Brown was charged Tuesday with a federal count of committing an act causing death on a mass transportation system. He also faces a state charge of first-degree murder.

“America has an under-incarceration problem. We don’t have to live like this,” Congressman Brandon Gill (R-Flower Mound) posted on X.