Abbott issues executive order targeting hemp-derived products for minors

Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday issued an executive order directing state agencies to crack down on the sale of hemp-derived products to minors, after lawmakers failed to pass a statewide ban earlier this year.

The order instructs the Department of State Health Services, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and the Department of Public Safety to immediately enforce measures designed to keep products such as hemp-derived THC out of the hands of customers under 21.

“Texas will not wait when it comes to protecting children and families,” Abbott said in a statement. “While these products would still benefit from the kind of comprehensive regulation set by the Texas Legislature for substances like alcohol and tobacco, my executive order makes sure that kids are kept safe and parents have peace of mind now, and that consumers know the products they purchase are tested and labeled responsibly.”

Under the order, retailers must verify government-issued identification before selling hemp products, with violations leading to license revocation. State health officials are also directed to strengthen testing and labeling rules, raise licensing fees to fund enforcement, and improve recordkeeping. Agencies must increase coordinated enforcement efforts with local law enforcement.

Abbott also called for a multi-agency study, led by TABC, DSHS, and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, to explore a comprehensive regulatory framework similar to House Bill 309, which was considered earlier this year.

The Legislature declined to advance measures banning hemp products containing THC during the recent special session. Abbott said the new order ensures “immediate action” until lawmakers revisit the issue.